HOUTZDALE - Nancy J. Brown, 80, of Houtzdale, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at her home.
Born on June 10, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Daughenbaugh) Frantz.
She was a member of the Faith United Lutheran Church in Houtzdale.
Nancy was a member of the Lions Club International in Houtzdale, and the Women of the Moose chapter 692 in Curwensville. She was retired from the Country Cafe in Houtzdale, and worked at Woodward Pharmacy in Houtzdale. She was a 1958 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Crystal Foreman; three sisters, Suzie Frantz, Paulette Corrigan and Kathern Wisor; one brother, Frank Frantz, Jr.; and one grandson, Philip Brown, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Rebuck and her husband Denny of Punxsutawney, and Kimberly Dickson and her husband Steve of West Decatur; two sons, Phillip Brown and his wife Frances of Punxsutawney, and Patrick Brown and his wife Kathy of Houtzdale; two sisters, Loretta Gardner of Ramey, and Melinda Fleck of Port Matilda. She is also survived by one aunt, Phyllis Daughenbaugh Dixon of Osceola Mills; a grandson Timothy Shawn Foreman who resided with her; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the I.O.O.F Cemetery Chapel in Brisbin, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Brisbin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
All guests are requested to follow current guidelines concerning the use of face masks and social distancing.
