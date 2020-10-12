1/
NANCY J. (MARSH) LONG
1941 - 2020
Nancy J. Long, 79, of Clearfield passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home.

She was born on May 6, 1941 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Joseph S. Marsh Sr. and Emma Irene (Freeman) Marsh.

On Dec. 28, 1968 she married Byron Long; he survives.

Nancy was a homemaker. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Miranda and her husband Clyde Jr. of Franklin; four grandchildren, Clyde Miranda III, Edward Mattocks, Isabella Miranda and Kathryn Miranda; and her "adoptive sister" Jackie Harmic and her husband Robert of Clearfield; a sister-in-law, Helen Marsh; and brother-in-law, John Kruse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Evelyn Collins, Doris Mullen, Mildred Miller, Joseph Marsh Jr., Lois Jean Billotte and Gale Kruse.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
