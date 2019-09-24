|
|
WEST DECATUR - Nancy L. Dixon, 76, of West Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Sept. 1, 1943 in Graceton, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Grove) Elliott.
On Dec. 11, 1976 at Mount Hope Church in Clearfield, she married Claude D. "Dee" Dixon, who passed away May 15, 2013.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Dionne Martell and her husband Lee of Chester Hill; a grandson, Max; and siblings Betty Daugherty of Latrobe, Jack Elliott of Indiana, Shirley Franco of Coral, Francis Ober and her husband Charles of Greensburg, Robert Elliott of St. Petersburg, Fla., James Elliott and his wife Phyllis of Homer City, Janice Gibbons and her husband Howard of Blairsville, Diane Pierce Cochran of Indiana, and Rick Elliott and his wife Sandy of Indiana.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer Elliott Jr., Dorothy Hamilton, Margaret Lear, Katherine Duigou, Linda Lou Elliott, Clarence "Butch" Elliott, and Thomas Elliott.
Honoring Nancy's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Centre County YMCA, Moshannon Valley Branch, Sports for All Hearts Program, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019