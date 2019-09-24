Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. (Elliott) Dixon


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. (Elliott) Dixon Obituary
WEST DECATUR - Nancy L. Dixon, 76, of West Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Sept. 1, 1943 in Graceton, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Grove) Elliott.

On Dec. 11, 1976 at Mount Hope Church in Clearfield, she married Claude D. "Dee" Dixon, who passed away May 15, 2013.

Nancy is survived by a daughter, Dionne Martell and her husband Lee of Chester Hill; a grandson, Max; and siblings Betty Daugherty of Latrobe, Jack Elliott of Indiana, Shirley Franco of Coral, Francis Ober and her husband Charles of Greensburg, Robert Elliott of St. Petersburg, Fla., James Elliott and his wife Phyllis of Homer City, Janice Gibbons and her husband Howard of Blairsville, Diane Pierce Cochran of Indiana, and Rick Elliott and his wife Sandy of Indiana.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer Elliott Jr., Dorothy Hamilton, Margaret Lear, Katherine Duigou, Linda Lou Elliott, Clarence "Butch" Elliott, and Thomas Elliott.

Honoring Nancy's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Centre County YMCA, Moshannon Valley Branch, Sports for All Hearts Program, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now