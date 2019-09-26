|
DUBOIS - Nancy L. Kuntz, 75, of DuBois, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBoia.
Born on Aug. 11, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Wilda (Kiel) Hand, Sr.
On July 10, 1965 she married her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Kuntz. He survives.
She retired from Ames Department Store after more than 20 years of service.
Nancy was a graduate of DuBois Area High School Class of 1962 and member of Sabula United Methodist Church, where she was very active in church affairs. She loved crocheting and playing solitaire on her tablet. Above all, she loved her family and was always there for them.
She is survived by two daughters, Colleen O'Harah and her husband Daniel of Reynoldsville, and Becky McClure and her husband Tom of Curwensville; two sisters, Jan Sullivan of Willard, Ohio, and Sandra Kalgren of DuBois; one brother, Homer Hand, Jr. of DuBois; seven grandchildren, Jackie Kurten, Amanda and Greg Weber, Ashley Munoz, Emily O'Harah and Bryce and Zach McClure; two great-grandchildren, Stella and Geno Kurten, and one due in December.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Missy Weber.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.
Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sabula United Methodist Church, 259 Kilmer Rd., DuBois, PA 15801; and/or ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-002.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019