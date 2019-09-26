Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. (Hand) Kuntz


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. (Hand) Kuntz Obituary
DUBOIS - Nancy L. Kuntz, 75, of DuBois, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBoia.

Born on Aug. 11, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Wilda (Kiel) Hand, Sr.

On July 10, 1965 she married her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Kuntz. He survives.

She retired from Ames Department Store after more than 20 years of service.

Nancy was a graduate of DuBois Area High School Class of 1962 and member of Sabula United Methodist Church, where she was very active in church affairs. She loved crocheting and playing solitaire on her tablet. Above all, she loved her family and was always there for them.

She is survived by two daughters, Colleen O'Harah and her husband Daniel of Reynoldsville, and Becky McClure and her husband Tom of Curwensville; two sisters, Jan Sullivan of Willard, Ohio, and Sandra Kalgren of DuBois; one brother, Homer Hand, Jr. of DuBois; seven grandchildren, Jackie Kurten, Amanda and Greg Weber, Ashley Munoz, Emily O'Harah and Bryce and Zach McClure; two great-grandchildren, Stella and Geno Kurten, and one due in December.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Missy Weber.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Butch Brunner officiating.

Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sabula United Methodist Church, 259 Kilmer Rd., DuBois, PA 15801; and/or ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-002.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now