NANCY M. (MAGWIRE) ROSENTRATER
1926 - 2020
CHESTER HILL - Nancy M. Rosentrater, 94, formerly of Chester Hill, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Belvedere Commons of Sun City Center in Florida.

Born May 9, 1926 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Martha (Hughes) Magwire.

Nancy was a graduate of Philipsburg High School and had worked at General Cigar, Philipsburg State General Hospital and State College School District. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg. Nancy loved to read and always had a book with her. She loved to bake pies and they were delicious.

On Aug. 7, 1982 at Pine Hall Lutheran Church in State College, she married Howard Russell Rosentrater; he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2012.

Nancy will be deeply missed by daughters, Gwen Ann Hirchak and her husband Larry, Mollie Louise Fleck and her husband Charles, and Debra Jane Clemmer, all of Sun City Center, Fla.; step-daughter Debra Kay Heimbrook and her husband Steven of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two granddaughters; two step-granddaughters; a step-grandson; and a great grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, D. Jeanne Magwire; and a brother, Robert Walter Magwire.

Honoring Nancy's wishes, there will be no viewing.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband Howard at Centre County Memorial Park in State College.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
