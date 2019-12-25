|
CURWENSVILLE - Nathaniel Allen Canfield, 30, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 as the result of a traffic accident.
Born Dec. 27, 1988 in Clearfield, he was the son of John and Kris (Bennett) Canfield.
He currently was employed by Martell Glass of Hyde.
He was a member of the Tri-County Church in Grampian, was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, was a graduate of Curwensville Area High School and was currently working on his B.S. Degree thru Capella University.
Surviving are his parents of Curwensville; a sister, Dana R. Canfield of Ansonville; and his girlfriend, Jessica Carter of Clearfield.
Funeral services for Nathaniel Canfield will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ben Clark officiating. Interment will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019