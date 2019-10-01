|
HOUTZDALE - Neil D. "Bucky" Buckwalter, 81, of Houtzdale, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Becccaria Township.
Born on Sept. 4, 1938 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Merle and Mary (Pollock) Buckwalter.
He was a member of the Houtzdale United Methodist Church and a 1956 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.
A lover of cars, Neil operated an auto body shop in Houtzdale for 42 years and proudly restored a Chevelle gifted by his wife. Some of his happiest moments were spent with his family, camping together in Glendale and going to car shows.
Surviving Neil are: his beloved wife Janet (Keith) Buckwalter; and two children, Larry Buckwalter and his wife Betty Ann of Houtzdale and Deborah Ecklund and her husband David of Irvona.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: David Ecklund (wife Jill and children Logan and Annabelle); Nikki Radaker (husband Michael and children Chelsea, Leah, and Faith); Jonathan Ecklund (wife Dana and child Finley); Corey Buckwalter (and child Conner); Jennifer Taylor (husband Julian and child Wyatt).
Friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with a memorial service immediately following with the Rev. Robert Ford officiating.
Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019