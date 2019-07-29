|
|
MINERAL SPRINGS - Neldon M. Peters, 84, of Mineral Springs, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 29, 1935, the son of the late Charles and Nancy (Wisor) Peters.
On Dec. 31, 1954 he married Mary Jane (Wisor) Peters; she survives.
Retired, Neldon worked for Kurtz Brothers for more than 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working and going to camp. He was also an avid high school sports fan, following wrestling and football.
Neldon is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jane Peters; three daughters, Carrielynn Peters and her companion, Nina Boerker of Clearfield, Kelly Graham and her husband Rodney of Egypt, and Shelly Flango and her husband Anthony of Houtzdale; daughter-in-law, Autumn Peters of Curwensville; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Jo Peters; and five siblings, Charles "Dutch" Peters, Betty Stone, Geraldine Wilson, Joann Hipps and Mcknight Peters.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church with Rev Darl Ware officiating. Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.
The family will received friends on Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 246 Shiloh Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from July 29 to July 30, 2019