NELLIE J. (LINGLE) LOPE


1936 - 2020
NELLIE J. (LINGLE) LOPE
Nellie J. Lope, 83, of Clearfield died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Girard Township, a daughter of the late Reynolds and Alta (Jury) Lingle.

Mrs. Lope was employed in cleaning and factory work and was a volunteer for the Trinity United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen.

She is survived by a sister, Margie Hummel and husband Darrel Sr. of Frenchville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ellen Leigey, Mary Maines, Daisy Owens, Rose Eaker, Jeannette Maines and Velma Owens.

In honoring Mrs. Lope's wishes, there will be no public services held.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 121 South Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
