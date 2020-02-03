|
WEST DECATUR - Nelson C. Husted, 80, of West Decatur, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his residence.
Nelson is survived by his three sons, Keith Husted and his wife Lesley Gardner of Elkland, Mark Husted and his wife Pam of Allport, and Brian Husted of West Decatur.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020