Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for NELSON HUSTED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELSON C. HUSTED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NELSON C. HUSTED Obituary
WEST DECATUR - Nelson C. Husted, 80, of West Decatur, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his residence.

Nelson is survived by his three sons, Keith Husted and his wife Lesley Gardner of Elkland, Mark Husted and his wife Pam of Allport, and Brian Husted of West Decatur.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NELSON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -