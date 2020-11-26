1/1
NEVA L. (EVANS) SHIREY
1939 - 2020
BALD HILL - Neva L. Shirey, 81, of Bald Hill, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside.

She was born on May 23, 1939 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Whitney and Clara (Smeal) Evans.

Mrs. Shirey had been employed by the Clearfield Area School District for nearly 20 years as a custodian and also worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed gardening and attending family functions and was Methodist by faith.

She is survived by two daughters, Connie Middlesworth of Bald Hill and Brenda George and husband Alva Jr. of Brockway; six grandchildren, Lester Jr., Dawn and Matthew Middlesworth, Jason Goodsell, Casey Reisman, Margo Whitesell; five great-grandchildren, Gage Middlesworth, David and Ryan Goodsell, Jenna and Jesse Reisman; three brothers, Russel Evans and wife Cindy, Richard Evans, Carl Evans and wife Betty; and a sister, Ruth Shirey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdin J. Shirey on Nov. 23, 1994 and whom she wed Nov. 16, 1958. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Chester Evans; and a sister, Delores Evans.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private.

Interment will be at Congress Hill Cemetery, LeContes Mills.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
