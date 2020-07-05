PHILIPSBURG - Nicholas R. "Nick" Hurtack, 86, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.
Nicholas was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Hawk Run, a son of the late Michael and Pauline (Pintus) Hurtack.
Nick was a graduate of the former Morris Township High School. Several years following high school, Nick was called to serve with the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
Nick was employed with several different businesses throughout his working career. He started his career as an independent owner/operator truck driver. He was then employed as a safety director for both Butler Trucking and then for the former Merryman Trucking. Later in his career, he founded L.H. Powers Fuels. He owned and operated that business from its inception in 1990, until his retirement in 2004.
Nick was married on Dec. 12, 1959, in Hawk Run, to the former Margaret L. "Peggy" Gilson, who survives at home.
He is also survived by one daughter, Laurie Breakey and her husband, Mark, of Clearfield; two granddaughters, Nichole L. Powers, of San Diego, California and Kathryn A. "Kate" Powers, of Clearfield; one brother, Eugene Hurtack, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.
Nick was preceded in death by one son, Nicholas L. Hurtack; one sister, Eleanor P. Kennard; and one brother, Michael E. Hurtack Sr., in addition to his parents.
Anyone who knew Nick would say his favorite pastime was "work." However, it has been said that "he did go fishing…once." He also enjoyed watching his granddaughters play soccer and loved his daughter's home cooked meals.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Mark D. Breakey, Nick's son-in-law, officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, from noon until the time of the service.
All guests are requested to follow current guidelines concerning the use of facemasks and social distancing.
Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nick's memory to the Clearfield County SPCA or to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 53 Fulton St., Hawk Run, PA 16840.
