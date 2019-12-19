Home

Nick Warholic Obituary
SMITHMILL - Nick Warholic, 88, of Smithmill, died Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born in Smoke Run to the late George Warholic Sr. and Mary Ann (Heresco) Warholic.

He married Barbara J. Martel on July 28, 1956 in Coalport, who preceded him in death April 22, 2019, after 62 1/2 years of marriage.

He is survived by Colleen and Robert Bacher of Coalport, who took care of him. Also survived by the following sisters, Margaret Robleski of Mentor, Ohio, Marie Kitko of Philipsburg, Josephine (Ray) Lowe of Smoke Run, Eleanor (Earl) Berkstresser of McConnellsburg, Gloria Gmerek of Philipsburg, and several nieces and nephews, and a special nephew who helped out a lot, Stephen Nevling of Coalport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers and sisters, Frank, Mike, Wasco, Katherine Raico, Ann Howiler, George Jr., Helen Renbarger and infant George III.

He was a Verteran of the Korean War fron July 1952 to June 1954. He received numerous medals. He worked for National Screw & Republic LTV Steel in Ohio as an electrician and retired in 1961.

He was a member of the in Smithmill and previously in Eastlake, Ohio for 60 years.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Church in Ramey, and a former member of Immaculate Conception in Willoughby, Ohio.

As per Nick's request, there will be no visitation or service.

In memory of Nick, donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey.

Arrangements are by Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -