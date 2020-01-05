|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Nicole Jean Keith, 49, of Philipsburg died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on Jan. 4, 1970 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of Bonnie (Kerstetter) Lilyquist of Howard and the late Allen Corl. She married Jerry Paul Keith on Aug. 11, 2018 in Snow Shoe. He preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2019.
She was a homemaker, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion in Philipsburg and a 1989 graduate of Bald Eagle High School.
In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jean Kerstetter.
Along with her mother she is survived by a son, Ethan E. Swarm and his wife Brittany of Philipsburg; two grandchildren, Kellan and Ellyanna Swarm; and a grandfather, Dean Kerstetter.
There will be no viewing or funeral services.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020