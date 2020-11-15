CURWENSVILLE - Nora J. Kula, 94, of Curwensville died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1926 in Olanta, a daughter of the late Ralph 'Snuffy' and Minnie Alice (Rowles) Cathcart.
Mrs. Kula was a homemaker and was previously employed at the former McGregors and Kent Sportswear. She knitted socks and mittens for everyone she knew.
She was a former member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Curwensville and the church's Rosary and Altar Society.
She is survived by three sons, Francis Kula and wife Irma of Nutley, N.J., Simon Kula and wife Linda of Walla Walla, Wash., and John W. Kula and wife Betty of Olanta; a daughter, Susan Kula of State College; a sister, Florence Ann Marshall of Wrightstown, N.J.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam F. Kula, on July 22, 2006 and whom she wed Oct, 17, 1942 in Curwensville. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Kula; a sister, Emma 'Peggy' Thompson; five brothers, Ward 'Popeye' Cathcart, Kenneth 'Kink' Cathcart, Ralph 'Wiggie' Cathcart, Jr., Robert 'Bob' Cathcart, and George 'Irish' Cathcart.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rev. Fr. McKee Scholarship, c/o St. Timothy Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833 .
