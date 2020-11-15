1/1
NORA J. (CATHCART) KULA
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURWENSVILLE - Nora J. Kula, 94, of Curwensville died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1926 in Olanta, a daughter of the late Ralph 'Snuffy' and Minnie Alice (Rowles) Cathcart.

Mrs. Kula was a homemaker and was previously employed at the former McGregors and Kent Sportswear. She knitted socks and mittens for everyone she knew.

She was a former member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Curwensville and the church's Rosary and Altar Society.

She is survived by three sons, Francis Kula and wife Irma of Nutley, N.J., Simon Kula and wife Linda of Walla Walla, Wash., and John W. Kula and wife Betty of Olanta; a daughter, Susan Kula of State College; a sister, Florence Ann Marshall of Wrightstown, N.J.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam F. Kula, on July 22, 2006 and whom she wed Oct, 17, 1942 in Curwensville. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Kula; a sister, Emma 'Peggy' Thompson; five brothers, Ward 'Popeye' Cathcart, Kenneth 'Kink' Cathcart, Ralph 'Wiggie' Cathcart, Jr., Robert 'Bob' Cathcart, and George 'Irish' Cathcart.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will follow at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rev. Fr. McKee Scholarship, c/o St. Timothy Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833 .

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved