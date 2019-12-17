Home

More Obituaries for Norean Nearhood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norean (McDonald) Nearhood


1931 - 2019
Norean (McDonald) Nearhood Obituary
WINBURNE - Norean Nearhood, 88, of Winburne and a guest of Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the home.

Born June 27, 1931 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Eliza Shadeck McDonald.

On May 19, 1951 in the Pillar of Fire Church, Winburne, she wed Robert L. Nearhood who preceded her in death in 2011.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie Gunsallus and her husband Jim of Snow Shoe, Dennis Nearhood of Winburne, Karen Craft and husband Melvin of Frenchville, Ronald Nearhood of Nokesville, Va.; Wendy Smay of Brockport; her grandchildren, Melissa, Randy Jr., April, Richard III, Bryce, and Daniel; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Merilla Hubler of Munson.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Randy Nearhood Sr. and Dorcey E. Nearhood; and a grandson, Merrill Nearhood.

She was a former member of the Pillar of Fire Church, Winburne. She was a homemaker and had cooked at the senior center in Kylertown for many years.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale until time of service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Crown Crest Memorial Cemetery, Hyde.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
