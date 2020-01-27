|
|
DUBOIS - Norma C. (Taylor) Armanini, 90, a long time resident of Kearney Road, Brockway and most currently a resident at the DuBois Village Independent Living facility, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on April 5, 1929 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Cortus and Reba (Maines) Taylor.
On April 30,1949 she was married to Robert E. Armanini, who preceded her in death on April 5, 1981. Retired, Norma had been employed as a packer at Brockway Glass for 38 years.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Bill) Pietsch of Brockway; two grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Pietsch and William Pietsch III, both of Brockway; three great-grandchildren, Justin Alwine of Brockway and Jalen and Sierra Pietsch of Lock Haven.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Blaine (Marie) Taylor of Clearfield. She is also survived by two sisters, Bessie (Tom) Ammerman and Marilyn (Frank) Nelson, both of Clearfield. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020