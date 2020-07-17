IRVONA - Norma Irvine, 93, of Irvona, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the residence of her son, Deak.



She was born March 17, 1927 in Glen Hope,a daughter of Jesse James Irwin and Zella Dotts Irwin.



She was a member of Five Points Church. She worked as a seamstress for Sue Fran.



Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Roger Lynn (Charlotte) Irvine of Wrightsville, son and daughter-in-law, N. Darrell "Deak" (Sheila) Irvine of Irvona; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Rosella Irwin and Verna Irwin.



She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Irwin; mother, Zella Dotts Irwin; husband, Albert Irvine; son, Jeffery Allen Irvine; daughter, Zella Ann Mortimer; brothers, James Allen Irwin and Charles Irwin; a sister, Carolyn Gatehouse; two infant sisters; and one grandson.



Friends will be received July 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.



Services will be held at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., July 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Deak Irvine and Pastor Ben Warfel officiating.



Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Five Points Church, c/o Linda K. Miller, 49 Byron Ln., Mahaffey, PA 15757.



All COVID-19 regulations will be in force.

