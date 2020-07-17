1/
NORMA (IRWIN) IRVINE
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRVONA - Norma Irvine, 93, of Irvona, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the residence of her son, Deak.

She was born March 17, 1927 in Glen Hope,a daughter of Jesse James Irwin and Zella Dotts Irwin.

She was a member of Five Points Church. She worked as a seamstress for Sue Fran.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Roger Lynn (Charlotte) Irvine of Wrightsville, son and daughter-in-law, N. Darrell "Deak" (Sheila) Irvine of Irvona; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Rosella Irwin and Verna Irwin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse James Irwin; mother, Zella Dotts Irwin; husband, Albert Irvine; son, Jeffery Allen Irvine; daughter, Zella Ann Mortimer; brothers, James Allen Irwin and Charles Irwin; a sister, Carolyn Gatehouse; two infant sisters; and one grandson.

Friends will be received July 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., July 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Deak Irvine and Pastor Ben Warfel officiating.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Five Points Church, c/o Linda K. Miller, 49 Byron Ln., Mahaffey, PA 15757.

All COVID-19 regulations will be in force.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved