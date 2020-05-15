Norma J. Read, 86, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1933 in Curwensville the daughter of the late Earl and Inez (Hoover) Aughenbaugh. On Oct. 10, 1964 she married George Eldon Read, who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1998.
She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Norma played the organ at various churches throughout the community, volunteered her time with the Area on Aging Agency, and delivered meals to people in the area.
Norma is survived by her two children: David Read and his wife Cheryl of Clearfield and Dr. Brenda Pierce and her husband Dr. Donald Pierce of Mansfield, MA; three grandsons: Corey Read, Carter Pierce, and Emersen Pierce. She is also survived by two brothers: Jim Aughenbaugh of Hyde and George Aughenbaugh of Franklin.
Funeral services will be private with Pastor Mark Brower officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1933 in Curwensville the daughter of the late Earl and Inez (Hoover) Aughenbaugh. On Oct. 10, 1964 she married George Eldon Read, who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1998.
She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Norma played the organ at various churches throughout the community, volunteered her time with the Area on Aging Agency, and delivered meals to people in the area.
Norma is survived by her two children: David Read and his wife Cheryl of Clearfield and Dr. Brenda Pierce and her husband Dr. Donald Pierce of Mansfield, MA; three grandsons: Corey Read, Carter Pierce, and Emersen Pierce. She is also survived by two brothers: Jim Aughenbaugh of Hyde and George Aughenbaugh of Franklin.
Funeral services will be private with Pastor Mark Brower officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 15 to May 16, 2020.