Norma L. 'Dovie' Ireland, 84, of Clearfield passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1935 in Girard Township, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Eva (Stiner) Martell.
Mrs. Ireland was a homemaker and a member of Church of Christ, Clearfield
She is survived by five children, Brenda Owens and husband Tink of Eden, Biff Ireland and wife Berneda of Frenchville, Susan McCloskey and husband Ron of Surveyor, Chris Ireland and wife Heather of Surveyor, and Laura Hudak of N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford Ireland, whom she married on Nov. 19, 1955 in Surveyor; two sisters, Ivy Martell and Cathryn Graham; and two brothers, Floyd and Calvin Martell.
In honor of Mrs. Ireland's wishes, there will be no services observed.
Interment will be at Gillingham Cemetery, Frenchville.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to .
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020