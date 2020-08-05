Norman B. Davis, 97, of Clearfield passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law.
Born at home in Clearfield on March 5, 1923, to Ephraim and Kate (Wisor) Davis, he was the last of his 12 siblings.
On a warm, sunny day, March 1, 1946, he married Edith Nadine Brett at St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield. Nadine passed away on Feb. 5, 2008.
They shared almost 63 years, marrying just after Norman's return from the European Theatre of WWII.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, James, Robert, John, Florence, Katherine, Rexal, Gladys, Elmer, Groff, Monabell and Vandla.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; his three children, James and Jane (Waple) Davis, Diane (Davis) and Philip Whiting, and Norman and Cheryl (Fontenoy) Davis; grandchildren, Brett Davis, Evan Davis, Sheris (Tom Svetlak) Slagel, Gretchen and Brandon Hammerschmidt, Ben and Jenna (Ceriani) Whiting, Jessica (Davis) and Adam Johnston, Clayte and Emily (Mesing) Davis, and Tanner Davis; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kathryn, Gabriel, Jenna, Ashley, Aubrey, Marcus, Jagger, Jet, Jude, Jovie, Stone, Rex, Fox, Hawk, Kaliope, Opal and Liam; and great-great grandson Marcus. He loved them all very much and especially loved to hold the babies.
Norman received his draft notice to WWII while still in high school and was granted a six month deferment until he graduated. He served with the U. S. Army's 283rd Artillery Battalion, spent 18 months on the front lines moving through Holland, Belgium, France and Germany. His unit crossed the Vosges Mountains in two feet of snow with the temperature at 32 degrees below zero to the infamous Colmar Pocket and then on to the liberation of Munich. He received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and a Certificate of Merit for actions against enemy forces. The end of the war brought him home to his sweetheart.
Norman had a welding business with his brother Groff, and then as sole proprietor. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and was employed as a welder and mechanic with C&K Coal Company, S. J. Groves Construction Company of New Wilmington, Utilities Forestry Services, Inc. of Clearfield and finally for Vegetation Managers, Inc. of Clearfield prior to retirement.
He constructed the two crosses which stand at the top of Brewery Hill in Clearfield.
Norman was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield where he volunteered his services on church council as property chairman. He sang in the Sunday choir and with the Saturday worship team, Psalm 151, leading the contemporary worship service until he was 90 years old. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Clearfield Lodge No. 314, the Consistory, Valley of New Castle and the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6.
He treasured his time at Twin Oaks Camp in the Sproul State Forest with all the deer hunters. He also had a very green thumb and could start anything from a seed or cutting. He loved and trusted the Lord, and he loved and cherished his family.
Due to pandemic restrictions the funeral will be at the convenience of the family.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that contributions in Norman's name be made to St. John Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA 16830.
