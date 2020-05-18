DUBOIS - Norman G. Rafferty, 86 of DuBois, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1933, to the late Matthew and Lenore (Shaw) Rafferty.
He married Elizabeth Hoyt on April 4, 1959 at St. Bonaventure in Grampian. She survives.
After graduating Sandy High School in 1951, Norm enlisted in the United States Navy. He received the National Defense Service Medal and transferred to the United States Navy Reserve in 1954 until he was honorably discharged in 1959. He graduated Clarion University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. His first teaching position was at the Sandy High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves again, in 1964 and graduated the University of Pennsylvania in 1965 with a Master of Science in Education degree. He taught physics, other sciences, and math in the DuBois Area School District until his retirement in 1998. He taught for one academic year at Penn State DuBois. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy Reserve in 1993, achieving rank ETCM (Senior Chief Electronics Technician). He received honors for "Outstanding Contributions to Naval Training" and was presented the First Annual Artificer Award in 1983.
He taught RICA classes at St. Catherine in DuBois and catechism at St. Bonaventure in Grampian. He is remembered for selling tickets at school sporting events. He enjoyed this, especially after retirement, saying it enabled him to stay in contact with the kids and their parents.
A loyal donator to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, he reached the 40 plus gallon mark. He was a lifetime member of the Central PA Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, American Legion Post 17 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813.
Longtime residents of DuBois, Norm and Betty retired to Irishtown in Grampian. They enjoyed the scenery and wildlife that country living affords for many years. They traveled the contiguous United States, Canada and Alaska in their fifth-wheel trailer. Known to family and friends by his childhood nickname Punk, he was happiest with his family around the table and a plate of pasta at his home in Irishtown.
Norm and Betty celebrated 61 years of marriage. They have four children: Phillip Rafferty and his wife Teresa of Alaska, Nanette Ivoska and her husband Edward of DuBois, Patricia Rafferty of New York and Christopher Rafferty and his wife Kristin of Colorado; five grandchildren, Steven Rafferty, Brooke Feasel, Sara Nedley, Alex Ivoska and Ava Rafferty; three great-granddaughters, Sophie Nedley, Nora and Mallory Feasel.
Norm is also survived by a brother, Blair Rafferty of Nevada, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mona Jean Rafferty and Beverly Slotta; and one brother, Jack Rafferty.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
The Mass will be live streamed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. and may be viewed by visiting www.facebook/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.
Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from May 18 to May 19, 2020.