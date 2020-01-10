Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
NORMAN GARY GREENE


1941 - 2020
NORMAN GARY GREENE Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Norman Gary Greene, 78, of Curwensville, and formerly of Charlestown, Md., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born May 17, 1941 in Clearfield, he was the son of Norman B. and Verna M. (Moore) Greene.

Mr. Greene had been a school teacher in the Elkton, Md. School District as a science teacher and also wrestling coach from 1965 through 1995 and also had taught science at the Mt. Airy Academy in Mt. Airy, Md. from 1995 thru 2006. After his retirement, he had been a substitute teacher in the Cecil County, Md. schools

He was a graduate of IUP Class of 1961 and had also taken graduate courses at both Bucknell and Penn State Universities. He had also worked for Kurtz Brothers Warehouse in Clearfield during some summers.

He was a member of the Northeast United Methodist Church in Northeast, Md. and also was a member of the NEA and the MSEA.

Surviving is a son, Michael Greene of Elkton, Md.; two stepchildren, Melissa Billings and Mark Lewis; six grandchildren, Chasidy, Keirsten, LeAnne, Dalton, Melissa and Joey; a great-grandson, Ashton; and two sisters, Margaret "Maggie" Swatsworth and Norma Greene, both of Curwensville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services for Gary Greene will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Ja. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields, officiating.

Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
