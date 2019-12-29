Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
3495 Winburne Munson Rd.
Morrisdale (Forest), PA
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
3495 Winburne Munson Rd.
Morrisdale (Forest), PA
Norman H. Gruendler


1937 - 2019
Norman H. Gruendler Obituary
LANSE - Norman H. Gruendler, 82, formerly of Lanse and a resident of Dayspring Personal Care Home, Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the home.

Born June 24, 1937 in Winburne, he was the son of the late Gustave and Anna (Schwiderske) Gruendler.

On June 6, 1973 at St. John's Evangelical Church, Morrisdale (Forest), he wed, Janet L. (Shaw) Gruendler who preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 1992.

Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Chelton and her husband James, Winburne; his step-children, Brenda Gurbal and husband Glenn, Lanse; Krista Bosak and husband Steven, Greensburg; Thomas Anderson and wife Robin, Morrisdale; grandchildren, Becky, Kady, Zach, Madysen, Aryannah, Anthony; great-grandchild, Waylon; step-grandchildren, Ian, Laura, Linsey, Nathan; step great-grandchildren, Isaac, Jayda; his siblings, DonaLyn Shimel and husband Gerald, Lanse; Eugene Gruendler, York and Melvin Gruendler and wife Joan, Lock Haven. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward.

Norman was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Morrisdale (Forest). He retired in 2006 from the West Branch Area School District as a custodian. He loved his family and animals.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Morrisdale (Forest), with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3495 Winburne Munson Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
