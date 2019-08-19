|
PHILIPSBURG - Norman J. "Bo" Myers, 71, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Rush Township, RD Philipsburg.
Bo was born on May 1, 1948, in Philipsburg, a son of Helen C. (Czap) Beveridge, who survives of Philipsburg; and the late Harmon M. "Bo" Myers.
He was a 1968 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. Following high school, Bo served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
Following his military service, he worked in the construction industry. He then moved out to Arizona and began his career in the golfing industry as the assistant golf pro at the Mesa, Arizona Country Club. He then returned to the Philipsburg area and was employed as the golf pro at the Philipsburg Country Club until his retirement.
Bo was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hawk Run; the B.P.O. Elks Lodge & Country Club, Lodge #1173 and the VFW Post #3450, both of Philipsburg; and the Lincoln Club and Carpathian Club, both of Hawk Run. He was also a member of the PGA Association.
Bo was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs. During his years of employment at the Mesa Country Club, he had the opportunity to work with the ballplayers that came to the club during their spring training season in Arizona.
Bo is survived by his mother, Helen Beveridge, of Philipsburg; four sisters: Gloria Reams, Susan Zelensky and her husband Dan, and Nancy Moskel and her husband James, all of Philipsburg and Connie Dixon and her husband, Rhoudi of Morrisdale; one brother, Andrew "Pud" Myers of Philipsburg; his longtime companion, Trudy Reese of (West Moshannon) RD Houtzdale; Trudy's two children, Kevin Reese of West Decatur and Kari Walters of Houtzdale; and her grandchildren: Kendra Smith of West Decatur, Mia Butler, Tanner Butler and Remy Walters, all of Houtzdale; and numerous other extended family members.
Bo was preceded in death by his father, Harmon "Bo" Myers; his stepfather, Ernest W. Beveridge; one sister and her husband, Sandra M. and John "Pecky" Pedmo; one infant stepbrother, Harry John Beveridge and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Reams.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg. A Panikhida Service will be held on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Fr. Peter Benyo, officiating.
Interment with Military Honors will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019