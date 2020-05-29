Norman Overman, 58, of Stump Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home after battling cancer.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1962 in DuBois, the son of Lulu and Dale Overman and stepmother Thomasine Overman.
Norman was a hard-working man who loved his family, fishing, hunting, and all things outdoors.
He worked at Utilities and Industries in Reynoldsville for the last seven years. Previously, he worked at Gregory Forest and Brookville Wood Products.
Norman is survived by his daughter, Torie, and husband, Jeff Maxim and grandchildren, Leah and Gage Maxim, from Soldier. He is also survived by his brothers, Rusty Rearigh from Templeton, Paul, and Jimmy; and sister, Brenda. Also his extended family: mother-in-law Janet (Polly) Clapsaddle, Lisa Haught, Tommy Nicholson, Robert Nicholson, Charles Nicholson, Mike Nicholson, Dreama Smith, Rodney Nicholson and Belinda Sehlke.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roxann Overman, and father, Dale Overman.
A memorial service will be held for Norman and Roxann both on June 20, 2020 the in Chestnut Grove at 1 p.m. and a celebration of life will be after at 3 p.m. at Little Leo between Big Run and Punxsutawney.
Please send any donations to Penn Highlands Hospice as a thank you from our family for taking such good care of both Norman and Roxann.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 29 to May 30, 2020.