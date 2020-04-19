Home

NORMAN W. MCBRIDE JR.


1944 - 2020
NORMAN W. MCBRIDE JR. Obituary
Norman W. McBride Jr., 76, of Clearfield, passed away at Family Hospice Care in Pittsburgh.

He was born on March 11, 1944, the son of the late Norman Sr. and Betty McBride Newburg.

Norman was honorably discharged after serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era in Alaska and Texas.

Returning to Clearfield, Norman worked at TAFCO in Hyde as a custom sheet metal worker. He then worked as a journeyman sheet metal worker for the Local 12 until his retirement. After retiring Norman very much enjoyed his camp with his buddies and made frequent visits with his TAFCO pals. He also enjoyed wood working and electronic projects.

Norman was married 52 years to the former Mary Andrews, who survives; along with a son, Daniel McBride and his wife Stephanie; four grandchildren, Brandon McBride, Lindsay Hand, Justin Hand and Nicholas Hullihen and wife Ashley; also surviving are three sisters, Barb Dorwardt and her husband Frank, Norma Rahkonen and her husband Dave, and Janet Higgins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Charles "Mike" McBride; and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Deacon McBride.

Private services will be held for the immediate family at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Scott Schultz officiating.

Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club- Children's Activities - please mail contributions in care of Daniel McBride: 1087 Mt. Zion Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
