MOON TOWNSHIP - O. Roy Cowder, 67, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020.
He was born March 8, 1952 in Philipsburg.
Roy was a jack-of-all trades, but especially enjoyed building and woodworking. He also enjoyed bird watching and spending time with his buddy Teddy, his beloved cat.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cowder; children, Amy Cowder, David Cowder and Jeremy Cowder; grandson, Landon Cowder; sisters, Cindy McLarren, Rosemarie Pearce, Yvonne Condon (Bill), Jeannie Hughney (Phil) and Kay Townsend; and brothers, Mark Cowder, Dennis Cowder (Cathy), Matthew Cowder and Aaron Cowder (Shelley), along with many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass for Roy will be held at Our Lady of Fatima, 2270 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's name may be made to Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090; , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241; or Humane Animal Rescue. Attn: Donations. 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
R.D. Copeland, Inc. Funeral Home, 981 Brodhead Rd., Moon Township is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020