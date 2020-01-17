|
MARTINSBURG - Oletha Joy Myers, 93, resident of Homewood at Martinsburg and formerly of Clearfield, entered eternal rest late Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the home.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1926 in Hollidaysburg, the daughter of the late John S. "Bert" and Gladys T. (Mangus) Hileman.
On June 30, 1951 she married Robert Blair Myers in Altoona and he preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1969.
Surviving are three daughters: D. Kae (Lonnie) Parrott in Ohio, Pamela M. (Eugene) Pontillo in Virginia and Rebecca A. (Brett) Burtis in Wyoming; two sons: Douglas R. (Gail) and Mark A. (Sandra), both in Pennsylvania; five grandsons: James (Diane) Allen, Kyle (Christy) Burtis, Alex (Samantha) Burtis, Robert (Shianne) Myers, William Myers; a granddaughter, Kristina Pontillo; two great-granddaughters: Kady and Hope Allen; a sister, Paula Keithley; and a brother, Mark Hileman.
She was preceded in death by four brothers: infant David, Robert, James and Dennis Hileman; and three sisters: Dorothy Eberle, Helen June Kelley and Carol Loucks.
Oletha was a 1943 graduate of Hollidaysburg High School and a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield.
After graduation, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone in Altoona and Philipsburg. She later worked for the public school system and then as a claims interviewer for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, where she retired in December 1991.
Oletha was a dedicated mother and homemaker, who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending her high school class reunions and playing bridge and pinochle, traveling, gardening and Bible studies.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bice Memorial Chapel at Homewood at Martinsburg, where a memorial service will follow at noon with the Rev. Jerry McCuller Jr. officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Presbyterian Cemetery, Hollidaysburg. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Oletha Joy can be given to Homewood at Martinsburg Benevolent Fund, 437 Givler Dr., Martinsburg, PA 16662 or St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020