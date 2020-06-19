Ormonde (pronounced "oar-mund") Catherine Deane Wilkinson, born to Ormond Carter and Frances Katherine Culbreth Deane in Charlottesville, VA on May 11, 1941, passed away on June 9, 2020. Initially at odds with her name, she came to appreciate that it was unique though often mispronounced.



She and her husband of 47 years, Gary Lee Wilkinson, moved to Assisted Living at Discovery Village at the West End in February, 2019, after living many years in Richmond. Gary was with her when the aggressive metastatic cancer, diagnosed only 12 days beforehand, took her away.



All of her surviving family, including older sister Susan DeaneTatum (Rob), their three adult children, younger sister Lyn Deane-Harris and their two adult children were shocked. They are all grateful, though, that the Lord wanted Ormie quickly. At Home Hospice Care and the third floor nursing staff at Discovery Village afforded her and Gary comfort and care. She slept through the days left to her mostly unaware with little distress.



Ormonde went to Venable Elementary and Lane High School in Charlottesville, was graduated from The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and got her Masters degree in Recreational Therapy from Penn State.



With sparking brown eyes, a ready smile and a soft Southern drawl, she was a fun-loving gal. The evening she checked in to The Nittany Lion Inn in State College prior to finding an apartment, the young man at the desk was charmed. "Would a graduate student date an undergraduate?", he inquired. "Depends on who's asking", she replied. "I am!" said Gary. The next day, he told a co-worker, "I met the girl I'm going to marry last night." And that, as they say, was that! Gary and Ormonde were married on Dec. 29, 1973 in Charlottesville in the midst of the gasoline shortage of that time. Somehow, family and friends managed to come from all over, braving snow and ice as well as the shortage.



Ormonde loved to travel, and she and kid sister, Lyn, had gone on a bus tour of Western Europe in 1970 eating Toblerone all the way. Ormie introduced Gary to the fun of traveling. They flew to Germany and Bermuda, cruised in the Carribean, paid their respects to Elvis at Graceland and attended the first Ted Turner Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles.



In addition to travel, Ormonde was a longtime active member of the Old Dominion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), The Huguenot Society and The Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She also enjoyed hosting on a rotating basis her Ma-Jong group while Gary escaped to the study.



Though the couple was childless, several memorable cats found their way into their home, among them, Lizzy, Fluffy, Sassy 1 and Sassy 2. The cats could do no wrong and, as aging took its toll on the olfactory nerves, Ormonde and Gary were blissfully unaware of Sassy 2's litter box failures. Our belated apologies to anyone visiting them who noticed.



Ormonde loved spontaneity which occasionally surprised those around her. Nephew Carter Tatum recalled how she had climbed one of the huge dunes at Kitty Hawk, NC along with other family members. Suddenly, she flung herself down for a long, very sandy, rapid roll to the bottom and emerged laughing, probably at her own temerity.



Readers may remember Ormonde most recently as the subject of a column by William Lohmann in The Richmond Times Dispatch, "A child's letter to Santa comes home for Christmas." (RTD 12/27/2019). Clearly delighted that her letter had found her, she happily donned the cowboy hat and held a few of the other items her 8-year-old self had asked for in 1949.



Ormonde enjoyed her life and found her life's mate in Gary who said they always had fun together. "We were a good fit."



The Cremation Society of Virginia handled Ormonde's cremation. A memorial service will be held at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Richmond later this summer when COvid restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation in Henrico, VA.

