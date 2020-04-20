|
BURNSIDE - Orvis Lester Leamer, 93, of Burnside, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home.
Orvis was a well loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend.
He was born Jan. 22, 1927 to Luther Freedom and Nira Mae (Westover) Leamer in Westover.
Orvis was a member of the Calvary Evangelical Church. He retired from the Tannery in Westover.
He enjoyed family, friends and getting together with them as much as possible. Orvis was a quiet man and trusted in God for his strength and guidance. He was blessed by God giving him 93 years to be with those he loved. And we were blessed by him.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Surilla Leamer of Burnside; daughters, Janice L Holt and husband Thomas of Clearfield, and Jeanne Watson of Lancaster; and a son, Jim Watson and wife Pam of Austin; grandchildren, Vicki Duez and husband Mark, Darron Young, Jessica Dinger and husband Bryce, Kim Ryan and husband Dan, James Watson Jr., Tracey Walker and family, Kristin Rowland and family; great grandchildren, Robin Welder and husband Ryan, Haley Gardner and husband Eddie, Ella Dinger and Carter Dinger and Luke Ryan; great-great grandchildren Gabrella Moore, Dominic Moore, Jack Moore, Jordan Moore, Braelyn Gardner and Dredon Gardner; a sister who still lives in the family homestead, Bernice Leamer of Westover; and special family friend Cindy Einsig.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth (Meckley) Leamer; a son, Orvis James Leamer; a daughter, Brenda Jean Leamer; and a granddaughter, Beth.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the visitation and funeral service will be private.
Burial was at East Ridge Cemetery, Westover.
His wish was in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences made be made at mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020