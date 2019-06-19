ORVIS W. FLETCHER



BELLEFONTE - Orvis W. Fletcher, 76, of Bellefonte, passed away June 15, 2019 at home.



Born Jan. 27, 1943 and raised in Goshen, he was the son of Frederick Fletcher and Helen Owens Fletcher.



Orvis attended the University of Maryland on a wrestling scholarship and graduated with a B.S. degree in science.



He worked for North American Refractories in Curwensville, Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing in Watertown, N.Y., and taught in the Dubois Area School District. He enjoyed camp, hunting, and golf, and was a member of the Elks.



He is survived by his wife, Martha (Marty) Thomson Fletcher of Bellefonte; and two sons, Neil A. Fletcher (Kristen) of Bellefonte and Samuel C. Fletcher (Jenny) of Denver, Colo. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed joking with his grandchildren, Reese, Sydney, Anna and Luke. Also surviving are two brothers, Frederick Fletcher (Sharron) of Clearfield and Stan Fletcher (Debbie) of Taylors, S.C.; as well as eight nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be announced later to be held at Mt. Joy United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to or the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are through the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 4100 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg. Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019