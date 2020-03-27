|
|
Pamela Rose Frisco, 58, of Clearfield died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on March 15, 1962 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Turi (Macaluso) Davis.
Pam graduated from Clearfield High School in 1980 and then graduated from IUP in 1984. She had been employed at Hershey Medical Center, American Heart Association, and most recently had been self-employed. Pam was extremely crafty and will be remembered for her extreme creativity. She enjoyed making jewelry, reading, and practicing her healing ways. She was an animal and nature lover. She had an affinity for natural remedies and holistic health. She was a thoughtful individual who paid special attention to the likes of those close to her.
Before moving back to the Clearfield area a few months ago, she had attended LifePoint Church in Harrisburg.
She is survived by triplet daughters, Abbey Frisco of Auburn, Ind., Halle Frisco of Hummelstown and Noelle Frisco of Kutztown; a sister, Jennifer Stewart and husband Michael of Williamsburg, Va.; and three brothers, Terry Davis and wife Betsy of Olney, Md., John Davis and wife Carole of Clearfield, and Patrick Davis and wife Tamie of Hudson, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In honoring Pam's wishes, there will be no services observed at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020