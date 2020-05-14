CURWENSVILLE - Pansy Arlayne Termin, 89, of Curwensville, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born June 17, 1930 in La Jose, she was the daughter of James Clarence and Henrietta (Bouch) Hutton.
Mrs. Termin was a homemaker and was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Lumber City.
She had wed Richard George Termin in 1978 who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Joseph, Delmont, Eugene and Floyd Hutton; an infant brother, Carlton Hutton; two sisters, Eleanor George and Marian Lewis; and a grandson, Stan Hoover.
She was the last member of her generation.
Surviving are three children, Cheryl Hoover and husband Joe, Allen Lewis and wife Terri and Susan Thomson, all of Curwensville; two stepsons, Daniel Ross of Michigan and Danny Richard Termin of Bellwood; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a step grandchild.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be private for the family, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating.
Interment will be at La Jose Cemetery in Newburg.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 14 to May 15, 2020.