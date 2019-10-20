|
BRISBIN - Pastor Donald M. Wilson, a resident of Brisbin, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Windy Hill Village surrounded by family at the age of 84.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Evans) Wilson; his children, Donald (Sylvia) Wilson, Daniel (Lisa) Wilson, and Joy (Jim) Howard; his grandchildren, Chad (Tommi Felton) Harvey and Alaina (Andrew Zapf) Wilson; his great-grandchildren Annalyse and Kileigh Harvey and Azalea Zapf; and his brother, Bob Wilson.
He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Wilson.
Donald was born in East Orange, N.J.
He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Bible. Donald was a pastor for 50 years at four churches, which included 15 years at West Somerset Baptist in New York and 25 years at Deep Creek Baptist in Maryland. After retirement, he continued to reach out and serve the community regularly preaching services at campgrounds and nursing homes. Donald took advantage of every opportunity to spread the word of God. He was a published author of the book "God's Champion."
Donald and Joyce shared 61 years of love and marriage together. He always took time to make memories with his loved ones. He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking, refinishing and producing customized furniture. He was a lover of the great outdoors and hunting. Donald was a leader and an exemplary man of God.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Inc., 200 David St., Houtzdale.
There will also be a memorial service held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brisbin Baptist Church, 418 Swoope St., Brisbin, followed by a committal service at IOOF Cemetary with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald's memory to Brisbin Baptist Church, Deep Creek Baptist Church, or West Somerset Baptist Church.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019