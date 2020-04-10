Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - MADERA
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Serafini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Hahn) Serafini


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Hahn) Serafini Obituary
PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE - Patricia A. Serafini, 79, of Pennsylvania Furnace, PA passed away on April 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 4, 1941 in Philipsburg, to the late Roy A. and Lena (Bellotti) Hahn. She is survived by one sister, Karen Kordes (husband Marty), of Haymarket, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Mary Madeleine Hahn.

On May 12, 1968, she married Henry R. Serafini, who survives at home. They were happily married for almost 58 years and enjoyed doing everything together, especially tailgating, camping, and spending their winters in Crystal River, Florida. She was a loving aunt to her four nieces, Mary Robert, Marcia Sweitzer, Melissa Ricketts, and Jamie Cheetham, and was preceded in death by a nephew, Richard Potutschnig.

Pat graduated from BCI High School in Coalport. After high school, she worked for the Centre Daily Times for a number of years. Pat was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed cheering on her beloved Nittany Lion football team and the Lady Lion basketball team. She enjoyed tailgating before games with friends and family, especially her great nieces, Megan Robert, Terese Sweitzer, and Nicolle Sweitzer, and her great nephew, Matthew Robert. They brought much joy to her life. She also enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. Her family will greatly miss her fun-loving spirit, her sense of humor, and her unwavering love.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Madera.

Condolences may be made at kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -