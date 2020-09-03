Our beloved Patricia, 68, of Clearfield, born on April 15, 1952, was called to Heaven on Monday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield while surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the loving daughter of the late Billy I. Fenton (Grace Ogden) and Evelyn E. Fenton Evans (Calvin).
She was Catholic by faith.
Patricia grew up in the area of Clearfield known as Paradise. She lived her entire life on the family homestead, where she along with her husband raised their two children and many others in the neighborhood. She gave with all her heart and everyone who knew her felt the love that she freely shared with those around her.
Many have said that Patricia (Aunt Pat) has been a second mother to them. Her back porch was always open to anyone who needed to talk, visit, or simply sit back and relax.
Patricia was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School Class of 1970. After graduating, Patricia enrolled in Clearfield County Vo-Tech to pursue a career in nursing. She worked for many years at the Shortway Plant until it closed. At this point, she pursued the nursing field. She worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse, serving in nursing homes, hospital care, and private in-home care. She worked as a nurse until her retirement.
Patricia fought the complications of diabetes for many years and despite all odds on numerous occasions she overcame many stays in numerous hospitals and rehab centers. Along the way she touched many lives and made several new friends. Patricia positively impacted the lives of many others in more ways than will ever be known. Her ripple goes far and wide. Through those who have been influenced by Patricia, her legacy will continue to grow.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Marty, whom she wed on Nov. 24, 1973. Patricia is also survived by her two children, Sam Young and his significant other, Panda Newpher; and Diana Young McMullen and her husband, Jimmy McMullen.
Patricia is survived by her siblings, Bob (Becky), Mart, Davie (Ellie), Denny (Maryann), Ron, Deb a.k.a. Patricia's Rose (Bear), Scott (Julie), and step-sister, Carolynn Blake. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Chuck (Barb); and sister-in-law, Tracy (Bob). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with many great nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and step parents; mother-in-law, Lulabell (Martell) Young; two brothers, John (Rita) and Jimmy; several step-siblings; sister-in-law, Linda and her beloved Aunt Tink.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in memory of Patricia to the Wounded Warrior Project
and Shriner's Hospital for Children
. Donations may be made online through the websites.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Bill Ellis officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations during services.
Online remembrances and condolences can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.