CURWENSVILLE - Patricia E. "Patty" Harner, 78, of Curwensville, passed away at the home of her daughter on July 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Born May 30, 1942 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Stanley P. and Elizabeth Ann (Matthews) Allison.
She was retired from DuPont/Berg Electronics as an executive secretary and was the co-owner of Harner's Mobile Home Supply and Patricia's Craft Store, both of Curwensville. She had a strong Christian faith.
She was a former member of the Curwensville Days Committee, the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. Woman's Auxiliary, and had made holiday decorations for the town of Curwensville.
On Dec. 7, 1979 in the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, she wed James L. "Jim" Harner who survives, along with two children, Tammy L. Bortot of Curwensville and Shellie R. Moore and husband Mark of Franklin; and two stepchildren, Wandalee Holsworth and husband George of Lake Angles, Mich., and Ryan Harner and wife Heather of Waterford, Mich.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Bryan, Kris and Chad Bortot, Kaleigh Gustafson, Kourtnie White, Kassity Moore, Delbert and Morgan Holsworth, and Amanda and Kyle Harner; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by two brothers, Denny Allison and wife Teddy of the Philippines, and Eddie Allison of Curwensville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Eugene Allison.
There will be no public visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Rick Butler officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses/Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.