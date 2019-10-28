|
PHILIPSBURG - Patricia I. Brown, 77, of Philipsburg, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, went to her eternal resting place in Heaven on Oct. 26, 2019.
She was surrounded by her family when the Lord took her hand. She greeted everyone with a smile and was a shining example of what love should be. Our lives will be forever changed by her absence. Her hugs and her love for her family was all consuming, as she loved with her entire being. We will be eternally blessed to have had her in our lives and will thank God for that every day.
In her last days she spoke of her house being almost finished in Heaven and spoke of how beautiful it was. It gives her family great peace knowing she got a glimpse of her eternity. Her love of flowers, Monarchs, birds and birdhouses has been passed down to the next generation and we will fondly think of her daily.
If you have read this far, our family's request, in lieu of flowers, is that you hold your loved ones tight and show your love daily to those you hold dear. That is what our precious momma, mom, and Grammy would have wanted; one person at a time, let's show love.
Born June 27, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ai and Viola (Schmoke) Teats.
She graduated in 1961 from Cooper Township High School and retired from Jostens, where she worked in the camera department. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Philipsburg.
On Sept. 15, 1961 in Battle Creek, Michigan, she married David R. Brown Sr., and this year they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by daughter Carrie L. Brown of Clearfield; sons David R. Brown Jr. and his wife Kathy of Houtzdale, Timothy E. Brown of San Antonio, TX and Shawn R. Brown of Bellefonte; brother Darl Teats of Pittsburgh; sisters Mildred Boutchyard of Fredericksburg, VA and Sherry Amon of Enola; and grandchildren and grandchildren Denae Vigilante and her husband Joseph and their children Stephen, Faithlynne and Jubilee, Chelsey McCully and her husband Cory and their children Hadley Mae and Keegan, Megan Williams, Madison Kipp, Nessa Autumn Brown and Olivia Dawn Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leonard and Gary and sisters Cheryl, Debbie and Esther.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at her residence at 140 Peterson Dr. in Philipsburg on Friday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Monarch Watch, Gift Processing Department, KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928 or at www.monarchwatch.org or to the Audubon Society at www.audubon.org.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, PA.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019