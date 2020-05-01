Patricia Irene Field
1947 - 2020
ANDERSON, S.C. - Patricia Irene Field of Anderson South Carolina, formerly of Clearfield, died on April 12 at the home of her son, Chris (Maines) Field, in Warrenton, Virginia. She was 72. The cause of death was cancer.

Pati had been employed as a supply chain manager by major international companies for most of her career. She took up quilting in her retirement in Anderson, making beautiful designs for Quilts of Valor.

Patricia was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on May 13, 1947. Her parents, George Haley Field and Irene Singleton, preceded her in death. Pati is survived by her older brother, Pat, and her younger sisters, Pam, Paula and Peggy; her children, Scott (Maines), Chris and Amber; and eight grandchildren.

Published in The Progress from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
