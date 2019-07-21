OLANTA - Patricia J. Gurbal, 56, of Olanta, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born April 7, 1963, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Richard Morgan and was survived by her mother, Chris Amps Rice, of Canton.



On Aug. 7, 1999 she wed Rodger C. Gurbal, who survives at home.



She was also survived by her children, Faith Hurd Jacobson, Houtzdale; Travis Hurd, Olanta and Josh Gurbal, Charlotte, N.C.; her granddaughter, Rae Lynn Hurd, Olanta; her siblings, Robert Morgan, Canton, Richard Morgan, Gillett and Marie Watson, Groton, N.Y.



Along with her father, she was preceded by her first husband, Mark Hurd.



Patricia was a member of the Grassflat Loyal Order of the Moose 941 and the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run. She loved camping and campfires, cooking and traveling.



There will be no public visitation.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Patricia Gurbal Account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858. Published in The Progress from July 21 to July 22, 2019