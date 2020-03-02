|
Patricia L. 'Patti' Anderson, 57, of Clearfield passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 4, 1962 in Clearfield, the daughter of Don and Janice (Hipps) Rowles of Clearfield.
Patti was currently employed at Colonial Hardwoods in Luthersburg and had previously worked at Stone and Wood Inc. for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Clearfield Presbyterian church where she worked, was a deacon, and enjoyed helping with junior church.
Patti had a love of baking and trying new recipes. She helped people with taxes every year, and enjoyed traveling and exercising. She liked to visit with family and friends and always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her parents, Patti is survived by her husband, David P. Anderson, whom she wed Aug. 21, 1982; two children, David P. Anderson Jr. and wife Kristi of Clearfield, and C.G. Anderson of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Daniel Rowles of Curwensville, and Robert Rowles and wife Kristen of Erie; a sister, Nichole Kline and husband Scott of Parkseburg; many nieces and nephews; and a father-in-law, James A. Anderson of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Rowles.
Funeral services will be held at The Presbyterian Church, Clearfield, on Friday at 11 a.m. with Richard Barkley officiating.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9-11 a.m. until the time of service.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 Howard Avenue, Suite D., Altoona, PA, 16601.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020