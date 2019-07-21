Home

Patricia L. (Jackson) Britten


1929 - 2019
Patricia L. (Jackson) Britten Obituary
BRISBIN - Patricia L. Britten, 89, a guest of Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehab Center, Clearfield and formerly of Brisbin, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the center.

Born in Lewistown on Nov. 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late David and Minnie (Dixon) Jackson.

Patricia was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Houtzdale and a former member of the Eastern Star and Rebecca Lodge.

She attended Osceola High School and was a graduate of Empire Beauty School in State College.

She was first employed by Navaskys in Chester Hill and after completing her beauty course opened Britten's Beauty Shop in Houtzdale.

Patricia volunteered at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehab Center and other nursing homes.

She enjoyed reading her bible, attending church and church activities, and working word search puzzles.

On Jan. 22, 1948 she married Walter Britten Jr. who survives in Brisbin.

Along with her husband she is survived by a son, Walter (Karen) Britten; a daughter, Pamela (Tom) Marshall; a grandson Jordan Marshall; a granddaughter Jade Marshall; and a great-granddaughter Aurora Marshall.

Also surviving are three brothers, Walter (Lois) Bacher, Robert (Colleen) Bacher, David Jackson; and two sisters, Helen (Joe) Sabol and Jean Jackson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather Walter Bacher; stepmother Mary Jackson; and a sister Harriet Jackson.

In accordance with her wishes, services will be private.

Interment will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricia's memory to First United Methodist Church, 811 Clara St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 21 to July 22, 2019
