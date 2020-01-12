|
GRASSFLAT - Patricia L. Lucas, 61, of Grassflat, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening at her residence.
Born Dec. 27, 1958, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Martin and June (Roan) Watkins.
On Aug. 19, 2005, she wed Herman Lucas, Jr. who survives in Grassflat.
Also surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Irwin of Renovo, Brooke Jabco of Centre Hall; her grandchildren, Nakisha Irwin of Centre Hall, Kross Irwin of Lock Haven, Rayne Irwin of Lock Haven, Riva Jabco of Tampa, Fla., Christina Revata of Deltona, Fla.; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kathy Bryan and husband Bob of South Williamsport, Tim Watkins of Morrisdale, Barb Etters and husband Chuck of Howard, Jerry Young and wife Eilene of Unionville, Brenda Reeve and husband Roy of Unionville, Donna Barnes and husband Doug of Bakersfield, Calif. and Doris Kluckner and husband Tim of Las Vegas, Nev.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorie Watkins.
Patricia loved cooking, fishing, camping and vacations on the beach.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chad Andrus officiating.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020