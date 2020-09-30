DUBOIS - Patricia Louise Holcombe, 43, of DuBois, formerly of Clearfield, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her home.
Born on Aug. 6, 1977 in Hastings, she was the daughter of Louise A. (Ruffing) Prevost, of Ladson, S.C. and the late Charles F. Prevost.
She was the former owner of a cleaning company.
In addition to her mother she is survived by two daughters, Nina Walk and her companion Benjamin Reilly of Sunbury, and Shelene Walk of Ladson, S.C.; one son, Jesse Richardson of N.Y.; one sister, Crystal Herman of Ramey; two brothers, David Prevost of Patton, and Jason Guthrie of Clearfield; and three grandchildren, McKenna Fitzpatrick, Vincent Fitzpatrick and William Carserino.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. There will be no visitation.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
