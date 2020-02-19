|
|
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. - Patricia Louise Gill Wise, 76, of Berkeley Springs, W. Va., and formerly of Curwensville, died Monday, Feb. 17, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.
Born on Aug. 17, 1943 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Andrew Braid Gill and Laura Harriet Charlton.
She had been a member of the Glen Richey Presbyterian Church and had previously served as an elder and Clerk of the Session.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, and began working as a bookkeeper at Hile and Thompson in Clearfield, and then Sanitary Milk Co. in Curwensville. In 1990 she became a long term care administrator at Curwensville Nursing Home, and also worked for Genesis in Uniontown, and for HCF at Hempfield Manor in Greensburg before retiring.
She was very active and a constant giver of her time in the community, including the Curwensville Women's Club, Curwensville Business and Professional Women's Club, the Curwensville band boosters and was a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed sewing, Penn State football, playing cards with her cousins, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lopp and husband Craig of Berkeley Springs, W. Va.; as well as a grandson, Elliot; and a granddaughter, Lauren Wilson of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Gill and wife Susan of Glen Richey; nieces, Dena Pearson and husband David of Warren, Amy Gill of Clearfield, Tami Stone and husband Damon of Glen Richey, Barbara Gray and husband Clyde of Mars. She also is survived by nephews, including Bill Elensky and April of Shiloh, Aaron Elensky and wife Cathy of Clearfield, Ernest Wise and wife Cindy and William Wise of Butler. Additionally, she is survived by four great-nieces and eight great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David John Wise; brother-in-law, William Sherman Wise; sister-in-law, Audrey Wise; and nephew, John Wise, all of Mars.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Feb. 21 at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home.
The burial service will be private and held at the discretion of the family with Gary Jewart officiating.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Presbyterian Church (formerly Glen Richey Presbyterian Church) in Glen Richey.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Leanne Peters officiating.
Family will receive friends for a luncheon following the memorial service at the Glen Richey Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace United Presbyterian Church, c/o Deborah Graham, 261 Ridge Ave. Ext., Curwensville, PA 16833; or to the Glen Richey Fire Company, 86 Firehouse Rd., Glen Richey, PA 16837.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020