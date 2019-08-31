|
ALTOONA - Patricia "Pat" M. Koeck, of Altoona, formerly of Madera, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by family and in their loving arms.
Pat was born in Madera, the daughter of the late Roland and Pellijane (Kaminski) Swoope.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, George. Her greatest love was to be with her husband all the time with a storybook marriage for decades with love and total commitment.
Also surviving are two daughters, Sandy Shupp and husband Bob of Middletown, and Judy Bowman and husband Mark of Warriors Mark; one son, Jack and wife Suzy of Altoona; one sister, Maud Boone; two brothers, John and Roland; and five grandchildren, Rob, Eric, Allen, Kolby and Samantha.
Pat was so proud of her family and especially her grandchildren. All of her friends knew their every accomplishment, and when you met them would always say 'yes, we have known you for years'.
Pat was a graduate of Moshannon Valley High School.
She started her career at Griffith Insurance Agency as a licensed agent and retired from there when they closed. She was currently working at Our Enterprises & Vest promotions.
Pat was a devoted Catholic and attended Mass at The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament.
She was a member of Newburg Fire Association Social Hall, the Bavarian Aid Society, and the Catholic War Vets.
Pat was a very thoughtful and kind person who touched everyone she met. She loved and looked forward to Friday and Saturday nights as she would dance the night away. She was an avid reader and loved going to Florida. As you know, she always had her gambling purse ready.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Stanley J. Krish Funeral Home, Inc., 1204 - 17th Street, Altoona, where a vigil for the deceased will be held.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1 Cathedral Square, Altoona.
Committal will be at Resurrection Mausoleum, Gallitzin.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament or the or a .
The family would like to thank the nurses and physicians at UPMC Altoona for the excellent care, compassion and gentle understanding shown to Pat and her family.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019