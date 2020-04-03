|
|
IRVONA - Patricia R. Wagner, 85, Irvona, died March 30, 2020 at home.
Born Feb. 12, 1935 in Irvona, she was the daughter of the late Eva Konic.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lewis on June 17, 2018.
She is survived by sons, Mike (Susie Gates), Jeff (Diana Rutola) and Scott (Valerie Snook); five grandchildren, Jennifer Wagner, Julie (Kevin) Willard, Jason Wagner, Zachary (Berkley) Wagner and Tyler (Kaley) Wagner; seven great-grandchildren, Colin, Chase, Angie, Heaven, Charlee, Ryder and Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her pets.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Glasgow.
Due to the coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627.
