Patrick Charles Carfley Sr.


1940 - 2019
Patrick Charles Carfley Sr. Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Patrick Charles Carfley Sr., 79, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Aug. 16, 1940 in Clearfield, he was the son of Samuel and Lillian (Johnson) Carfley. Mr. Carfley was retired from the maintenance department of Curwensville Borough, was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville and was a U.S. Naval veteran. He was a life member of the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. in Curwensville.

On Sept. 30, 1967, he wed the former Gladys Hudson who survives; along with a son, Patrick C. "Chuck" Carfley Jr. and his wife Valerie of Osceola Mills; two grandchildren, Austin and Autumn; and a sister, Barbara Robison.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A public gathering will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to either to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
