FRENCHVILLE - Patrick E. Kline, 65, of Frenchville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born on March 20, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of Beverly (Baird) Kline of Canton and the late Edward Kline.
Pat was a 1973 graduate of South East High School in Ravenna, Ohio. He then joined the U.S. Air Force from 1973-1977. After his service, Pat graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice and worked his entire career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger and retired as a park manager. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, hiking and hawk watching.
In addition to his mother Beverly Kline of Canton, Ohio, he is survived by his wife, Susan E. (Sayers) Kline, whom he wed Oct. 17, 1987; a daughter, Ariel Kline of Frenchville; three sisters, Susan Thorne and husband David of Akron, Ohio, Anne Marie Kline of Canton, Ohio, and Kathleen Arrington and husband William of South Hill, Va.; and a brother, Terry Kline and wife Linda of Orrville, Ohio.
In addition to his father Edward Kline, Pat was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen and Sarah Kline.
A Celebration of Life and open house will be held at the home of Pat and Susan at 491 Frenchville Road, Frenchville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, PA 19529; or to the Sierra Club by visiting sierraclub.org.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
