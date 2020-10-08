1/1
PATRICK E. KLINE
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRENCHVILLE - Patrick E. Kline, 65, of Frenchville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

He was born on March 20, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of Beverly (Baird) Kline of Canton and the late Edward Kline.

Pat was a 1973 graduate of South East High School in Ravenna, Ohio. He then joined the U.S. Air Force from 1973-1977. After his service, Pat graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice and worked his entire career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a park ranger and retired as a park manager. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, hiking and hawk watching.

In addition to his mother Beverly Kline of Canton, Ohio, he is survived by his wife, Susan E. (Sayers) Kline, whom he wed Oct. 17, 1987; a daughter, Ariel Kline of Frenchville; three sisters, Susan Thorne and husband David of Akron, Ohio, Anne Marie Kline of Canton, Ohio, and Kathleen Arrington and husband William of South Hill, Va.; and a brother, Terry Kline and wife Linda of Orrville, Ohio.

In addition to his father Edward Kline, Pat was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen and Sarah Kline.

A Celebration of Life and open house will be held at the home of Pat and Susan at 491 Frenchville Road, Frenchville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, PA 19529; or to the Sierra Club by visiting sierraclub.org.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved